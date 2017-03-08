Overview

Dr. Swati Chalavarya, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Chalavarya works at Institute For Nonsurgical Orthopedics in South Miami, FL with other offices in Brunswick, GA and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.