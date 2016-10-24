Dr. Andhavarapu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD
Overview
Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Andhavarapu works at
Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
GMMSA - 3125 Conant3125 CONANT AVE, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Swati Andhavarapu for a possible cancer diagnosis. I had multiple scans and a bone biopsy. Dr. Swati was thorough and compassionate. She was very reassuring and put me at ease by letting me know as soon as she came in to my room that a particular scan was negative. She never kept me guessing about a result. I appreciated her taking the time to answer my questions and to explain results and plans for my care. She is the best.
About Dr. Swati Andhavarapu, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225258668
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Andhra Med Coll
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andhavarapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andhavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Andhavarapu has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andhavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andhavarapu speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andhavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andhavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andhavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andhavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.