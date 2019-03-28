Dr. Swathy Kolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swathy Kolli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swathy Kolli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kolli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolli?
Dr Kolli is an excellent doctor with great bedside manor. She never makes me feel rushed. She’s attentive and thorough. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Swathy Kolli, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1942224878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolli works at
Dr. Kolli has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolli speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.