Dr. Swathi Vanguri, MD
Dr. Swathi Vanguri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery1330 Powell St Ste 507, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (484) 622-7300
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-KOP210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 622-7940
Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7940
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanguri?
Dr. Vanguri was very thorough during my first appointment with her. She is the best gyno I've ever had. She is the only doctor that has ever not only done the exam, but also a thorough history by speaking with you out of the stirrups! She was able to identify two issues that I was having my entire life that I had previously just given up on and suffered through. I'm tremendously grateful for her approach, her professionalism, and her extensive knowledge. I will give her the highest recommendation to whoever asks.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1679765887
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
