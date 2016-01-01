See All Otolaryngologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Appachi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6378
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Swathi Appachi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477971687
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

