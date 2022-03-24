See All Ophthalmologists in Columbus, OH
Overview

Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center.

Dr. Kancherla works at Mount Carmel Neurology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - East Office
    5965 E Broad St Ste 480, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 751-4070
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - Dublin
    5155 Bradenton Ave Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 766-2006
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adena Fayette Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Mar 24, 2022
Came in for a follow up visit. Expressed my needs and the Dr. listened and agreed with what I would like as a course of action. I was heard and respected. Thank you.
    — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1891135737
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins U Wilmer Eye Inst
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kancherla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kancherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancherla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancherla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

