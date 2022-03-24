Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD
Overview
Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center.
Dr. Kancherla works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - East Office5965 E Broad St Ste 480, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 751-4070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - Dublin5155 Bradenton Ave Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 766-2006Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Fayette Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Came in for a follow up visit. Expressed my needs and the Dr. listened and agreed with what I would like as a course of action. I was heard and respected. Thank you.
About Dr. Swarupa Kancherla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1891135737
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U Wilmer Eye Inst
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kancherla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kancherla accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kancherla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancherla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancherla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancherla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancherla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.