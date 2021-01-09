Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Woodlawn Hospital.
Goshen2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Dr Eskapalli has been my nephrologist, since I moved and left the care of the Cleveland Clinic. She is kind, funny, and explains my condition well. And, addresses my concerns.
About Dr. Swarupa Eskapalli, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1811199227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Woodlawn Hospital
Dr. Eskapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eskapalli works at
Dr. Eskapalli has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.