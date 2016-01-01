Overview

Dr. Swaroopa Bartakke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll.



Dr. Bartakke works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.