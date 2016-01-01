Dr. Swaroopa Bartakke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartakke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swaroopa Bartakke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swaroopa Bartakke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll.
Dr. Bartakke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Thomas Medical Partners300 20th Ave N Fl 9, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
-
2
Saint Thomas Health - Franklin3301 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 814-7800
-
3
Saint Thomas Medical Partners6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1400Thursday1:15pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartakke?
About Dr. Swaroopa Bartakke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902004005
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U/Hines Va Hosp
- Wright St U/Good Samaritan Hosp
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Bangalore Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartakke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartakke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartakke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartakke works at
Dr. Bartakke has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartakke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartakke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartakke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartakke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartakke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.