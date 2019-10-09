Dr. Swaroop Pendyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swaroop Pendyala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swaroop Pendyala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pendyala works at
Locations
-
1
Carson City Office1385 Vista Ln, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 884-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Met Doctor Swaroop for the 1st time, for a consultation. I was very impressed. He was friendly, and easy to talk too. Great sense of humor. He asked a lot of pertinent questions and listened attentively to my answers. After only talking to him for a short time....he keyed in on personality traits and correctly confirmed my habits. I felt like he totally listened to what I said, but more importantly, to what I meant. He is astute in "reading" people. I feel very confident with his recommendations. And the office staff is great. Very friendly. I was seen within minutes of my arrival.
About Dr. Swaroop Pendyala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114235124
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendyala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendyala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendyala works at
Dr. Pendyala speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendyala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.