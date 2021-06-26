Overview

Dr. Swarnjit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at East Valley Gastroentology/Hep in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.