Dr. Swarnjit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Swarnjit Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology600 S Dobson Rd Bldg A, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
- 2 18200 N 50th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 473-0688
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Singh is very professional. His staff was kind and informative to me. I will visit him again in the future.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134128069
- University Of Alabama School Of Med Birmingham Al
- Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
