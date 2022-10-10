Dr. Prasanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swarnalatha Prasanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swarnalatha Prasanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Prasanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Smile For Life Behavioral Health4893 Prince William Pkwy Ste 101A, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 492-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasanna?
Wheres the good doctor when you need one
About Dr. Swarnalatha Prasanna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063518793
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasanna works at
Dr. Prasanna has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasanna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.