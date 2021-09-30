Dr. Swarnalatha Kanneganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanneganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swarnalatha Kanneganti, MD
Overview
Dr. Swarnalatha Kanneganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Kanneganti works at
Locations
New Life Obgyn Associates4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 201, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 603-1333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Doctor. A 5 star Doctor, not a 1. Cindy
About Dr. Swarnalatha Kanneganti, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437441326
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanneganti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanneganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanneganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanneganti works at
Dr. Kanneganti has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanneganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanneganti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanneganti.
