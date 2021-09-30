Overview

Dr. Swarnalatha Kanneganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Kanneganti works at South Texas Health System Clinics #201 in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.