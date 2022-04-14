See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Swarna Varma, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Swarna Varma, MB BS

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Swarna Varma, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Highlands Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital, Uniontown Hospital and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Varma works at Pittsburgh Endocrinology/Diabts in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Endocrinology/Diabts
    363 Vanadium Rd Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 221-4740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Highlands Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • Penn Highlands Mon Valley
  • Saint Clair Hospital
  • Uniontown Hospital
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 14, 2022
    We have OUTSTANDING Patient care. She has help me with my blood sugar.. She does take my appointment on time. She DOES ANSWER my questions & calls ASAP.. Her Staff Karen DOES ALWAYS have all my prescriptions & referrals completed quickly.. Dr.Varma does have offices at several locations that saves us time from driving to her main office location… I am very BLESSED that I found Dr.Varma..
    T Wright — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Swarna Varma, MB BS

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073599445
    Education & Certifications

    • U Hlth Ctr Pittsburgh-Monte
    • Hutzel Hosp-Wayne State U
    • Hutzel Hosp-Wayne State U
    • Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swarna Varma, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma works at Pittsburgh Endocrinology/Diabts in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Varma’s profile.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

