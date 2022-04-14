Overview

Dr. Swarna Varma, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy, Highlands Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital, Uniontown Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Varma works at Pittsburgh Endocrinology/Diabts in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.