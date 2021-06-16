Overview

Dr. Swarna Reddy, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Prince William Psychiatric Center in Manassas, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.