Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chanduri works at
Locations
Inland Valley Hematology Oncology Associates1910 Royalty Dr, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 469-1823Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was worried when my 79 year old mother was referred to Dr. Chanduri because I had read some of the past reviews. She has however been giving great care to my mom. The only thing I can think is that very few people take the time to review a doctor when they like their care but many are fast to post things when they do not. But as I had remembered reading these reviews I decided to come back to put this one in. My mom has seen Dr. Chanduri 3 times now but is still in the beginning of her chemo journey under her care for a metastatic incurable cancer so I’m sure future visits are to come and I will update this review should something change but at this point we feel very good about the amount of time she has taken with my mom to explain plan of care as well as answer our many questions. Her knowledge and expertise in the field she has been at for many years is very evident and appreciated by us.
About Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1629050489
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop U Hosp
- Brooklyn Cumberland Hosp
- Brooklyn Cumberland Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanduri works at
Dr. Chanduri speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanduri.
