Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS

Hematology
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS is a Hematology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Chanduri works at Alaa M Latif MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inland Valley Hematology Oncology Associates
    1910 Royalty Dr, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 469-1823
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
    1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 865-9500

Hospital Affiliations
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2021
    I was worried when my 79 year old mother was referred to Dr. Chanduri because I had read some of the past reviews. She has however been giving great care to my mom. The only thing I can think is that very few people take the time to review a doctor when they like their care but many are fast to post things when they do not. But as I had remembered reading these reviews I decided to come back to put this one in. My mom has seen Dr. Chanduri 3 times now but is still in the beginning of her chemo journey under her care for a metastatic incurable cancer so I’m sure future visits are to come and I will update this review should something change but at this point we feel very good about the amount of time she has taken with my mom to explain plan of care as well as answer our many questions. Her knowledge and expertise in the field she has been at for many years is very evident and appreciated by us.
    About Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS

    • Hematology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1629050489
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop U Hosp
    • Brooklyn Cumberland Hosp
    • Brooklyn Cumberland Hosp
    • Osmania Med Coll
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swarna Chanduri, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chanduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chanduri works at Alaa M Latif MD in Pomona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chanduri’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

