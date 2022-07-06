Overview

Dr. Swaraj Bose, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Bose works at NeuroEyeOrbit Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.