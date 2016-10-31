Dr. Rajurkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swapnil Rajurkar, MD
Dr. Swapnil Rajurkar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
City Of Hope Upland1100 San Bernardino Rd Ste 1100, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Rajurkar is always taking time with his patient. He is nice and with good heart. He told me that any time I can get back to him if I need his help. His staff is very helpful too.
About Dr. Swapnil Rajurkar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184777468
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Rajurkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajurkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajurkar has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Colorectal Cancer and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajurkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajurkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajurkar.
