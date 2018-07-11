Dr. Swapna Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swapna Roy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Roy works at
Locations
North Orange County Pediatrics Chiles Dan W Et Al Gen Ptrs220 Laguna Rd Ste 5, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 879-2980
Crittenton Services801 E Chapman Ave Ste 203, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 680-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We've taken our four kids to Dr Roy for many years. One of the things I like about her is that she's not afraid to not prescribe when it's not needed. So often, doctors feel like they have to give you "something"and if the body will heal just as well on its own, I think that's better. When my daughter was prepping for back surgery, she was having trouble passing some of the health screenings, particularly with oxygenation. The pulmonary and other specialists couldn't fix it, but Dr Roy did.
About Dr. Swapna Roy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Roy speaks Bengali and Hindi.
