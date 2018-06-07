See All Dermatologists in Schenectady, NY
Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Chowdhrey Neurology Pllc in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chowdhrey Neurology Pllc
    1201 Nott St Ste 103, Schenectady, NY 12308
  2. 2
    UF Health Dermatology - Deerwood Park
    10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 106, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Albany Medical Center Hospital
  Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Warts

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 07, 2018
    Dr. Reddy is now part of Ellis Dermatology of Schenectady, NY. She takes time, listens and explains very well. Her expertise in what she explains creates trust. Her staff is warm and welcoming. I believe this is an extension of Dr. Reddy. I highly reccomend her.
    Mike M. in NY — Jun 07, 2018
    About Dr. Swapna Reddy, MD

    Dermatology
    13 years of experience
    English
    1467754200
    Education & Certifications

    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dermatology
