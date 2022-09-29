Overview

Dr. Swapna Omraju, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Omraju works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Urology in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.