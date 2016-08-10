Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudtarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Kudtarkar works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire2150 N Waterman Ave Ste 303, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 864-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr swapna kudtarkar she is ver friendly with all my kids and my kids love her and the staff is always very friendly and make you feel welcome i travel 30 min just for her.
About Dr. Swapna Kudtarkar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104939172
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudtarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudtarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudtarkar speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudtarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudtarkar.
