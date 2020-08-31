See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Kolukula works at CHARLOTTE MEDICAL CLINIC in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Charlotte Medical Clinic
    10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 667-3960
    Lakeshore Endocrinology, Mooresville, NC
    134 Medical Park Rd Ste 108, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 875-2937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Graves' Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Graves' Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Everyone was very caring, patient and thorough.
    Teresa — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1346491578
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Creighton University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Greater Baltimore Med Ctr/Johns Hopkins Univ
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swapna Kolukula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolukula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolukula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolukula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolukula has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolukula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolukula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolukula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolukula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolukula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

