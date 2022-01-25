Overview

Dr. Swapna Joseph, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Joseph works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN, Huntington, IN and Bluffton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.