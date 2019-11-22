Overview

Dr. Swapna Chalasani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chalasani works at CIGNA Healthcare of Arizona in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.