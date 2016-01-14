Overview

Dr. Swapna Bobba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bobba works at Immediate Clinic in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.