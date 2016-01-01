See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Swaminathan Giridharan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Swaminathan Giridharan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Giridharan works at A Merryland Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Merryland Health Center
    1704 Mermaid Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 265-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Hypothyroidism
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Chronic Care Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma and Immunology Care
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Family Planning Services
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Foot Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Headache
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Male Infertility
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pheochromocytoma
Physical Therapy
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Swaminathan Giridharan, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1578530770
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swaminathan Giridharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giridharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giridharan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giridharan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giridharan works at A Merryland Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giridharan’s profile.

    Dr. Giridharan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giridharan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Giridharan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giridharan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giridharan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giridharan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

