Overview

Dr. Swaminathan Giridharan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Giridharan works at A Merryland Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.