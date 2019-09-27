Overview

Dr. Nathan Swami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Swami works at Swami Nathan MD Inc in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.