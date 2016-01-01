Dr. Swaleh Bahamadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahamadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swaleh Bahamadi, MD
Dr. Swaleh Bahamadi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Hansen Family Hospital, Mary Greeley Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4527
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649320144
- Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Hansen Family Hospital
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center
