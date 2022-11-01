Dr. Swaid Swaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swaid Swaid, MD
Overview
Dr. Swaid Swaid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Surgery Associates, PC513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 372, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 949-1800
T Mark Ricketts MD LLC700 Montgomery Hwy Ste 194, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 949-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Operated on my daughter for a brain tumor. Complete recovery on high risk but necessary surgery. Very good bedside manner and very competent b
About Dr. Swaid Swaid, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- U Calif
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Harding University
- Neurosurgery
