Overview

Dr. Swaid Swaid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Swaid works at Alabama Spine and Joint Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.