Overview

Dr. Svitlana Girenko, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Feeding Hills, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from All Saints University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Girenko works at Baystate Medical Center in Feeding Hills, MA with other offices in Southwick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.