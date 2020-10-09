Dr. Svetlana Tsipursky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsipursky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Tsipursky, MD
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Tsipursky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Advanced Eyecare Ltd.2640 Golf Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 724-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful down to earth lady,she takes time with you and makes sure you understand everything before leaving. Very professional and great personality. Very smart and informative. You won't regret seeing her for your needs.
About Dr. Svetlana Tsipursky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Advanced Eyecare Ltd.
