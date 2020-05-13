See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Minsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Ten works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Thyroiditis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mmc Pharmacy Inc.
    948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-8260
    Tens Medical PC
    2691 Hylan Blvd Ste D, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 980-1790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 13, 2020
    Dr. Ten is kind, care and helpful to her patients.
    Hazim — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Svetlana Ten, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English, Russian
    • 1316932015
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Minsk Medical Institute
    • Pediatrics
