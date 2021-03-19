Dr. Svetlana Shugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Shugh, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1324Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful doctor and very personable!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1811257017
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Shugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shugh.
