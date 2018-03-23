See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Habarovskij Med Institute Harbarovsk Russia and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Shifrin-Douglas works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Mary Feasterville
    178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-5212
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2018
    Dr. Shifrin-Douglas is extremely intelligent and extremely knowledgeable, even with the more rare illnesses. There is never a feeling of being rushed and she will explain everything to you carefully. She never makes you feel bad for asking questions you might have by researching on the internet either. Dr. Shifrin-Douglas is top notch. A++
    Adam in Long Branch — Mar 23, 2018
    About Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1558329227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State's Milton S Hershey Med Center
    Residency
    • Pinnaclehlth Sys Polyclinic
    Internship
    • Pinnacle Hlth at Harrisburg Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Habarovskij Med Institute Harbarovsk Russia
    Undergraduate School
    • Habarovsk State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin-Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shifrin-Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shifrin-Douglas works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shifrin-Douglas’s profile.

    Dr. Shifrin-Douglas has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin-Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin-Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin-Douglas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin-Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin-Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

