Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Svetlana Shifrin-Douglas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Habarovskij Med Institute Harbarovsk Russia and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas works at
St Mary Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 710-5212Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas is extremely intelligent and extremely knowledgeable, even with the more rare illnesses. There is never a feeling of being rushed and she will explain everything to you carefully. She never makes you feel bad for asking questions you might have by researching on the internet either. Dr. Shifrin-Douglas is top notch. A++
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1558329227
- Penn State's Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Pinnaclehlth Sys Polyclinic
- Pinnacle Hlth at Harrisburg Hosp
- Habarovskij Med Institute Harbarovsk Russia
- Habarovsk State Medical Institute
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin-Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shifrin-Douglas speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin-Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin-Douglas.
