Dr. Svetlana Sembrano, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Svetlana Sembrano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.

Dr. Sembrano works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Houston, TX and Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
    Howard Wong, MD
    410 Pierce St Ste 103, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 483-9690
    Progressive Behavioral Health, PLLC
    341 E Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 993-3733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 16, 2021
    I am not sure why she has such bad reviews.... I have been seeing psychiatrists and therapists off and on since I was a child (15+ years) and she is one of the best. Her appointments can be kind of quick but I personally prefer it that way. When I was having such bad panic episodes that ended me up in the ER she promptly prescribed me something to help and it was like a miracle! Follow ups are easy with her and she always remembers what we talked about last time... Again, I appreciate the quick visits as she is not my THERAPIST and is there to help me with my medications... I think some people may get those confused. When I was in distress with my panic she asked the appropriate questions (how do you feel when it happens? what is triggering you?) and took the time to give me the right medication. She also assured me that it would not have a negative effect with the current medications that I am on. I think she is wonderful!
    Chelsea G — Jan 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Svetlana Sembrano, MD
    About Dr. Svetlana Sembrano, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1467612036
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Svetlana Sembrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sembrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sembrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sembrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sembrano has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sembrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sembrano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sembrano.

