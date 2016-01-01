See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Svetlana Sabel, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Svetlana Sabel, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Sabel works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6277

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Nausea
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Celiac Disease
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Wheezing
About Dr. Svetlana Sabel, MD

  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1124307616
Education & Certifications

  • New York University - School of Medicine
  • New York University - School of Medicine
  • UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Svetlana Sabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sabel works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sabel’s profile.

Dr. Sabel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

