Dr. Svetlana Naymark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naymark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Naymark, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Naymark, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Naymark works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Complete Health for Women1400 S Potomac St Ste 220, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0034
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naymark?
Svetlana is great professional and very nice person. She was very attentive to my desires, my pregnancy with her was easy and stress free.
About Dr. Svetlana Naymark, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1427346139
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Health Network
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naymark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naymark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naymark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naymark works at
Dr. Naymark has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naymark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naymark speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naymark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naymark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naymark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naymark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.