Overview

Dr. Svetlana Meier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Latvia and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Meier works at Idaho Arthritis Center - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.