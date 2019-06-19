Dr. Svetlana Matayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Matayev, MD
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Matayev, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Advantagecare Physicians9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very very good
About Dr. Svetlana Matayev, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matayev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matayev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matayev has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Matayev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matayev.
