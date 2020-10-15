Dr. Svetlana Maslyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maslyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Maslyak, MD
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Maslyak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4700 Sheridan St Unit U, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 505-4458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maslyak?
Everyone was very nice and understanding!!
About Dr. Svetlana Maslyak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992726871
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maslyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maslyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maslyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maslyak has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maslyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Maslyak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maslyak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maslyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maslyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.