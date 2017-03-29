Dr. Svetlana Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Kogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Kogan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Kogan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Svetlana Kogan, M.D.720 5th Ave S Ste 209, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 676-6883
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kogan?
Awesome doctor - Will be my PCP!
About Dr. Svetlana Kogan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1023054707
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan speaks Hebrew, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.