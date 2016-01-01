Overview

Dr. Svetlana Fish, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Institute of Peds and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Fish works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.