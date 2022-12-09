See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|Voronezh Medical Academy, Russia M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Danovich works at SD Medical Arts in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SD Medical Arts
    16 E 52nd St Ste 801, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 694-3316
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1801056312
    Education & Certifications

    • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|Voronezh Medical Academy, Russia M.D.
    • General Surgery
