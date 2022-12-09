Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|Voronezh Medical Academy, Russia M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
SD Medical Arts16 E 52nd St Ste 801, New York, NY 10022 Directions (917) 694-3316Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend dr Danovich to anyone who wants top class and professional services. I am in the medical field for 20 yrs and I must say dr Danovich is a do it all doctor meaning she does everything herself with he pa. I was very comfortable with all she did. And she cares for her patients. Her office staff are most helpful too. God bless
About Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury|Voronezh Medical Academy, Russia M.D.
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
