Overview

Dr. Svetlana Bucchino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ural State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bucchino works at Internists Associated in Muncie, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.