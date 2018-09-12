See All Psychiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO

Psychiatry
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Beskina works at Crasmere Psychiatric Services in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crasmere Psychiatric Services
    2907 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-6760
  2. 2
    Crasmere Psychiatric Services, PC
    38 Winthrop Pl, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 727-7077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 12, 2018
    Dr beskina is really some kind of wonderful she has helped me for the last 3 years very attentive and extremely concerned not to mention very compassionate of my well being. After suffering from years of depression and anxiety she truly helped me live a normal life. Honest and truthful advice. Extremely recommendable!
    — Sep 12, 2018
    About Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275717829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Svetlana Beskina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beskina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beskina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beskina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beskina works at Crasmere Psychiatric Services in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Beskina’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beskina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beskina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beskina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beskina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

