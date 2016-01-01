See All Pediatricians in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tyumen Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Staub works at Knox Clinic Pediatrics in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Knox Clinic Pediatrics
    2304 DELANEY AVE, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4711

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • Tyumen Med Sch
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Dr. Svetlana Staub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staub works at Knox Clinic Pediatrics in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Staub’s profile.

    Dr. Staub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

