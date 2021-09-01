Dr. Ender has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sven Ender, MD
Overview
Dr. Sven Ender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Ender works at
Locations
1
Anne Arustel Orthopedics Surgeons2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-5555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Anne Arundel Eye Associates PA2448 Holly Ave Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-9055
3
Chesapeake Cardiovascular Specialists888 Bestgate Rd Ste 215, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 221-7812
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ender takes the time to listen and to work with you on a plan of action, for your health. I have been under his care for a little over two years and I am relieved and happy to have met him when I did. He performed a procedure to fix my heart issue and has been very thorough at every follow-up visit, since. When other cardiologists only went through the motions of care, it was Dr. Ender that followed through and did everything he could to help with my condition. I am very thankful for his expertise.
About Dr. Sven Ender, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- 1194899021
Education & Certifications
- George Wash U MC
- Georgetown Univ
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

