Dr. Sven De Vos, MD

Hematology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sven De Vos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. De Vos works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5471
    Ucla Pediatrics
    650 Charles E Young Dr S, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-2756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 10, 2020
    Very caring staff
    Afshin (Sonny) Sooferian — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Sven De Vos, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528093713
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sven De Vos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Vos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Vos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Vos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Vos has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Vos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. De Vos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Vos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Vos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Vos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

