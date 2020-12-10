Dr. Sven De Vos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Vos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sven De Vos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sven De Vos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. De Vos works at
Locations
Ucla2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Ucla Pediatrics650 Charles E Young Dr S, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-2756
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring staff
About Dr. Sven De Vos, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528093713
