Overview

Dr. Svein Holsaeter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EBERHARD-KARLS-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Holsaeter works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.