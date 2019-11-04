Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Svathi Reddy MD LLC1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE Bldg 17, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 426-9929
Compass Psychiatry LLC572 Maddox Dr Ste 218, Ellijay, GA 30540 Directions (706) 635-4703
Community Mental Health Clinic1140 Hammon Dr # J1075, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 851-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
She was empathetic, knew her stuff, explained what was happening in my brain that was causing my symptoms. Was very happy with my visit and experience.
About Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Psychiatry
