Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Svathi Reddy MD LLC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Ellijay, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Conversion Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Svathi Reddy MD LLC
    1640 Powers Ferry Rd SE Bldg 17, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 426-9929
  2. 2
    Compass Psychiatry LLC
    572 Maddox Dr Ste 218, Ellijay, GA 30540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 635-4703
  3. 3
    Community Mental Health Clinic
    1140 Hammon Dr # J1075, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8950

Hospital Affiliations
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conversion Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Conversion Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders

Treatment frequency



Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Pedophilia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    She was empathetic, knew her stuff, explained what was happening in my brain that was causing my symptoms. Was very happy with my visit and experience.
    About Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528179124
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
