Overview

Dr. Svathi Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Svathi Reddy MD LLC in Marietta, GA with other offices in Ellijay, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Conversion Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.